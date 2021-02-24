GR switching to LED streetlights

GR residents can expect to see the change in their neighborhoods starting in the summer of 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids neighborhoods will soon be illuminated by LED lights.

During its meeting Tuesday, the City Commission approved the adoption of LED lights for all neighborhood street lighting, citing economic, safety and environmental benefits.

The City of Grand Rapids currently has a total of approximately 18,000 streetlights and 2,000 have already been converted to LEDs. When the remaining 16,000 lights are replaced, the City expects an estimated annual energy savings of about $350,000.

“Our primary goal in arriving at this decision was the safety of our residents and neighborhoods, which is a critical objective in the City’s strategic plan,” said James Hurt, managing director of Public Services.

“We know that most accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists happen at night, and many of those are the result of poor visibility. Additionally, better lighting will make residents feel safer in their own neighborhoods — cities like Detroit have seen great results when they transitioned to this LED temperature for their street lighting.”

GR residents can expect to see the change in their neighborhoods starting in the summer of 2021. The citywide LED project is estimated to last 18 months.

