A drag show featuring performers with Down Syndrome will not be allowed to use the venue where they were scheduled to perform during ArtPrize's inaugural Project 1.

Peter Meijer owns Tanglefoot, a studio on Straight Avenue, and according to DisArt, the show’s sponsor, Meijer has serious concerns about the show.

DisArt says Meijer notified ArtPrize on Monday saying he is canceling the appearance. He wrote a letter Monday to ArtPrize saying, "The differently-abled are among the most special souls in our community, and I believe they, like children and other vulnerable populations, should be protected.”

Meijer goes on to say, “setting content aside, the involvement of individuals whose ability to act of their own volition is unclear and raises serious ethical concerns that I cannot reconcile.”

DisArt responded in a statement saying many of the artists are very successful with internationally acclaimed careers: “It didn’t matter that the artists are also accomplished actors and filmmakers, painters, dancers and most important of all human beings. All that mattered was their disability.”

Meijer said he reached out to people who had family members with Down Syndrome and members of the LGBTQ and art communities to make his decision.

Meijer is one of the Republicans challenging Rep. Justin Amash (I) for his seat in Congress.

DisArt said they are still trying to secure a venue for their Sept. 7 Disability Drag Show.

