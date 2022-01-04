Winter activities returning to Grand Rapids

The Parks and Recreation Department is offering snowshoeing, skiing and biking at Indian Trails Golf Course

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids will soon be inviting community members to enjoy winter activities at parks and public spaces.

The activities are set to begin following days of snowy weather expected Wednesday through Friday of this week. The City will provide free sled rentals and groomed trails for snowshoeing, cross country skiing and fat tire biking.

Beginning Jan. 8, free sled rentals and winter clothing rentals will be available at the following parks every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., weather permitting:

Mulick Park, 1632 Sylvan Ave. SE)

Plaster Creek Park (2401 Buchanan Ave. SW)

Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Department is offering snowshoeing, skiing and biking at Indian Trails Golf Course, located at 2776 Kalamazoo Avenue SE. The trail system is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

According to the City, the clubhouse at the golf course will be open and staffed for snowshoe rentals and concessions from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The course has a 3.7-mile fat tire bike loop and a 2-mile cross country ski and snowshoe loop. Admission for the day is just $3, and a season pass is $15.

Snowshoes will be available to rent when the clubhouse is open and are included with admission. However, visitors must bring their own fat tire bikes and cross country skis.

“Activating our parks and public spaces in the winter months is one of our key priorities,” said Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt. “The activities at Indian Trails Golf Course have grown in popularity over the years and we’re excited to see the property get continued use in all seasons.”

