GR yard waste drop-off site opens, curbside collection begins, April 5

Once finished compost is ready this summer, residents will be able to receive up to one cubic yard of material once per year on a first come, first serve basis.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids is opening its yard waste drop-off site on Monday, April 5. On that day, curbside yard waste collection service also begins.

The yard waste drop-off location is at 2001 Butterworth SE. New this year, the City is partnering with organics and composting vendor We Care Denali. The company will manage all on-site operations, working to turn yard waste into a high-quality compost that will be sold within the West Michigan area.

Once finished compost is ready this summer, residents will be able to receive up to one cubic yard of material once per year on a first come, first serve basis.

Starting this season, new hours of operation are as follows:

April 5 through Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (NEW HOURS)

June 1 through mid-December Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (NEW HOURS)



For curbside collection, city yard waste tags are $2.50 each, City yard wastepaper bags are $12.50 for a package of five and yard waste cart tags are $6 each. Curbside yard waste is collected on the same day as refuse collection. All yard waste needs to be placed at the refuse collection point by 7 a.m.

The City has provided the following reminders about yard waste preparation:

Bulk yard waste materials need to be tagged and tied and weigh no more than 30 pounds.

Bundled yard waste cannot exceed 4 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter.

All yard waste other than bulk or bundled needs to be placed in a City yard cart or City yard waste paper bag and be visible for collection.

Raking or sweeping of leaves or any other material into the street or gutter is not permitted. Material swept into the street can clog catch basins and cause street flooding.

For more information, call the Public Works Department at 616-456-3000 or click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.