GRAAHI to host blood drive Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute (GRAAHI) is hosting a blood drive this weekend.

The blood drive is in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was celebrated earlier this week for MLK day. The drive also draws attention to Dr. Charles Drew, who laid the groundwork for today's modern blood donation program.

A spokesperson for the organization says diversity in blood donations is important to improve patient outcomes.

"No one specific portion of the community can handle all," said Ashley Jones with GRAAHI, "Like, you want to really diversify, those that are contributing to the pool of options. And it's also culturally, we want to make sure that we're showing up in that space. But then there's no specific one type of blood that we all need."

The blood drive is on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Brown-Hutcherson Ministries on Jefferson Avenue. You can pre-register here.

Every pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.

