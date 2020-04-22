Many of the seniors set to graduate in 2020 are not going to be able to take part in traditional graduation ceremonies.

13 ON YOUR SIDE would like to help give those graduates the attention they deserve. From now until May 31st we will be featuring graduates in our 6:00 newscasts.

If you text the keyword GRAD to 616-559-1310 you will receive instructions on how to send in your photo. It has to be one you've taken yourself because professional photos are the copyrighted works of the photographer.

Congratulations class of 2020!

