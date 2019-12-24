GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In need of something to do with the kids this winter break? The Grand Rapids Art Museum may be the place to go.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum has waived admission fees for visitors ages 17 and under. It will be free to visit the museum until Jan. 5, 2020.

Families can explore the GRAM's current exhibitions and check out the Drop-in Studio, which has an extended scheduled from Thursday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be hands-on workshops, graham cracker house crafts and more.



Free programming during Winter Break:

Guests visiting during winter break are invited to experience David Wiesner & The Art of Wordless Storytelling before it closes on January 12. The exhibition is a colorful survey of the career of one of the most highly acclaimed book illustrators in the world, and includes in-gallery activities and interactive spaces to inspire visitors of all ages.



To plan your visit to the Museum during winter break, visit www.artmuseumgr.org.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.