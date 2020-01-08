GRAM reopens to the public, offers free entry options

The GRAM has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now reopening with expanded health and safety protocols.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Art Museum is opening back up to the public Saturday at noon.

GRAM members were welcome to the museum for a soft opening that started on July 25. On Saturday, Aug. 1, it will officially be back open for the public.

“I’m thrilled to announce the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s reopening and welcome everyone back to our galleries,” said GRAM Director and CEO Dana Friis-Hansen. “The well-being of our staff, volunteers and guests remains our top priority, and we’re excited to reopen our doors with enhanced precautions and limited hours so our visitors can safely enjoy the transformational power of art.”

To open the museum in a way that lines up with local and state guidelines, the GRAM has implemented the following protocols:

Required face coverings for all staff, visitors and volunteers

Required temperature checks upon arrival for all staff, visitors and volunteers

Touch-free interactions at the Visitor Services desk

Regular deep-cleaning of the Museum

Increased hand sanitization stations

Limited capacity to provide proper social distancing

Limited days and hours of operation

For now, the GRAM will be open three days of the week: Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 12 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for members and from 12 to 6 p.m. for the public.

To make the reopening even sweeter, entry to the museum will be free at certain times and days for the weeks to come.

“GRAM is committed to keeping the Museum accessible to visitors, especially as many are experiencing financial hardship during COVID-19,” a statement from the GRAM reads. “Thanks to the generous support of Meijer, guests are invited to enjoy free admission to the Museum on Meijer Free Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursday nights from 5 to 9 p.m.”

Current exhibitions on display include A New State of Matter: Contemporary Glass and Useful Beauty: Design Highlights from the Permanent Collection.

The museum encourages guests to go online and reserve timed tickets in advance. A 10% discount will be given to guests who purchase tickets online.

