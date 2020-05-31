GRAM leaders speak about damage following Saturday night riot

“We can confirm that our large double-paned safety glass windows are secure, the building was never entered, works of art were not impacted."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A peaceful protest turned violent last night, leaving many buildings in Grand Rapids damaged. Throughout the night, the city endured fires, window-shattering and graffiti. One of these buildings was the Grand Rapids Art Museum, which just released a statement on the damage.

“Yesterday was a very confounding and painful day for the Grand Rapids Art Museum and our community,” the statement reads. “We stand in solidarity with the individuals who peacefully protested violence and inequity in America and were saddened to see the events turn toward destruction.”

While the museum did face damages, the overall impact was limited. The GRAM statement says staff are currently surveying the extent of the damaged sustained. Initial assessment shows that many first-floor windows were shattered, outdoor furniture was damaged, and the terrace was graffitied.

“We can confirm that our large double-paned safety glass windows are secure, the building was never entered, works of art were not impacted, and, most importantly, our staff that remained on-site were all unharmed,” the statement continues.

The GRAM said their first steps today include cleaning debris, stabilizing windows and reviewing the damage and repair costs for their insurance provider.

The GRAM is just one of many buildings that sustained damage from last night’s protest. This morning, hundreds of community members gathered in Grand Rapids to help clean the city.

“Our hearts go out to our downtown neighbors and the many small businesses that were also affected by last night’s events,” the statement reads. “While scenes from last night are heartbreaking, the scene downtown this morning is one of a community coming together, helping each other.”

While cleanup efforts continue, the City of Grand Rapids has requested that large groups of people stay away from downtown. At a conference today with city leaders, a 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. curfew was implemented. This curfew will last for 24 hours.

