Grand Haven approves summer road closure for outdoor dining

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven is expanding it's outdoor dining scene during the summer months.

City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve the closure of Washington Avenue from Harbor Drive to First Street from May 1 to Sept. 30.

The area will be used for additional outdoor dining and community space.

"The whole block will have kind of a plaza feel to it," said Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis. "We'll put some games and tables and things out there as well, and maybe a small stage for live entertainment."

In the summer of 2020 and 2021, half the this area of the street was closed to allow for more outdoor dining during the pandemic and its restrictions.

Now the entire street will be closed off to traffic. The block is home to about nine places to eat and drink, plus three retail stores.

"We understand that those retailers in this block who are not bar owners or restaurant owners will still be trying to sell their retail products," McGinnis said, "so we're going to need to find effective ways to continue to drive foot traffic by and into those businesses."

McGinnis also said that sufficient breaks in the outdoor dining areas should ease any concerns people may have about getting to those retail stores.

"But this is a trial type deal," he said, "so we'll see what does works and what doesn't work, and look at what can we change."

"And we'll remain very agile throughout the summer so that if unexpected consequences come up we're able to quickly get involved," he added.

The street closure will also take away 22 parking spots for downtown shoppers, which is 11 more than last year, but businesses like the Kirby House are still welcoming the approval.

In a statement, General Manager of The Kirby House, Tim Riley, said:

"The Kirby House is pleased that the city council has voted to expand the very popular outdoor gathering areas in the first block of Washington in Grand Haven. We believe that locals and visitors to Grand Haven have enjoyed the outdoor dining spaces for the last two years and we know that they will enjoy this fun new gathering space on Washington Ave."

The area is also part of Grand Haven's social district, meaning drinks from participating establishments can be taken out onto the sidewalks to be consumed. City officials say they hope that between the social district and the blocked-off street, that this summer will be extremely successful for the downtown area.

"You're in a beach town so having the sand between your toes and then going to sit down and have a milkshake or a burger and kind of soak in the sun and watch the world go by is exactly what Grand Haven is all about," McGinnis said.

