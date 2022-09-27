Grand Haven studio offering free art classes for breast cancer patients, survivors

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast cancer patients and survivors can attend free art lessons in October.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A local arts studio is offering free art classes this month for people going through difficult times.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to mark the occasion, Armory 2 Art Studio in Grand Haven is offering free lessons for anyone going through breast cancer treatment as well as breast cancer survivors.

The director of the studio, Barbara Carlson, is a two-time survivor and says she wants to support others.

"When I was going through chemotherapy, painting was very healing for me. And that's something that I believe really strongly in," she said. "And if I can share that with other people, especially people that are in a really dark place, and or a dark point in their journey, through their healing of breast cancer, I really want to be able to bring that to them and help them."

Participants can take classes for pastels, watercolors, acrylic, drawing, collage making and more. Paint-along classes are also offered, where an instructor will guide students through a painting.

Carlson said she hopes the classes help participants access their artistic side.

"I just hope that they tap into their creative spirit and realize a lot of people don't realize how creative or artistic they really are. And a lot of people think they can't do something when they really can, and they're probably better than they think they are," she said. "And so I just want to maybe like have them be able to tap into that and learn a little bit of something about themselves and their creative journey."

