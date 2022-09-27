Grand Haven studio offering free art classes for breast cancer patients, survivors

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A local arts studio is offering free art classes this month for people going through difficult times.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to mark the occasion, Armory 2 Art Studio in Grand Haven is offering free lessons for anyone going through breast cancer treatment as well as breast cancer survivors.
The director of the studio, Barbara Carlson, is a two-time survivor and says she wants to support others.
"When I was going through chemotherapy, painting was very healing for me. And that's something that I believe really strongly in," she said. "And if I can share that with other people, especially people that are in a really dark place, and or a dark point in their journey, through their healing of breast cancer, I really want to be able to bring that to them and help them."
Participants can take classes for pastels, watercolors, acrylic, drawing, collage making and more. Paint-along classes are also offered, where an instructor will guide students through a painting.
Carlson said she hopes the classes help participants access their artistic side.
"I just hope that they tap into their creative spirit and realize a lot of people don't realize how creative or artistic they really are. And a lot of people think they can't do something when they really can, and they're probably better than they think they are," she said. "And so I just want to maybe like have them be able to tap into that and learn a little bit of something about themselves and their creative journey."
