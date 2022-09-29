Grand Haven BLP sends linemen to Florida

A team of three local Michiganders are on their way to join a national effort to get the lights back on to the state of Florida.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A West Michigan crew is on their way to the hurricane-battered state in a massive effort to restore power to Floridians.

According to a release from the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power, a team of three will be joining scores of other crews from across the country.

The assistance results from a procedure most utility companies subscribe to, Grand Haven BLP distribution engineering manager Rob Shelley said.

“In the process, simply put is where you rely on your neighbors or other communities to help out when you have a catastrophic condition on your electrical system,” Shelley said. “So here in Grand Haven, we were asked by a national organization, and that trickles down through regional coordinators, if we had manpower or equipment we'd be willing to send a Florida to help. The response was yes, and we are sending a distribution bucket truck, a distribution, digger Derrick and a three-man lineman crew.”

The team is set to arrive in Winter Park, just north of Orlando, to join local authorities in their effort to restore power throughout the state of Florida.

“The best thing we can do is maybe put some of our projects or issues on hold while we go down and assist someone that really does need the help to get that back up and running,” he said. “This is just a testament of how we all work together when someone has a problem because you cannot have enough manpower on your own enough (or) equipment on your own – enough material on your own to face something like this single-handedly, so you have to broaden out and it's part of the greater good that I think every utility and of course you're in Grand Haven we subscribed by that theory as well.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.