WATCH LIVE: Grand Haven City Council discusses Noto's expansion

After being tabled multiple times the council will hear a proposal to expand Noto's with a conference room, bridal lounge and enclosure of its outdoor patio.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — Grand Haven's mayor and its City Council has been the center of attention for the last several months for a few reasons.

One being the fact that Grand Haven City Mayor Catherine McNally alleged that Councilwoman Karen Lowe primarily lives in Grand Haven Township. Lowe denies the claim.

And also because a proposed expansion of Noto's at Bil-Mar has been seeking approval of an expansion to its restaurant, which the City Council has tabled multiple times over the last four months.

The proposal would allow Noto's at the Bil-Mar to expand with the construction of a conference room and bridal lounge, as well as enclose its outdoor patio.

People with concerns about the project have said they believe it will include a rooftop dining area.

The owner says there are some incorrect assumptions about what they're building.

"What they're assuming that that would be would be a rooftop on top of the second floor. What we're doing is basically enclosing the upstairs with a hospitality suite that happens to have a porch so I could write my three books to get some notoriety for Grand Haven someday, and to do some better things for this this community as well. But it is not a rooftop," said Tony Noto.

The city council says the postponed the vote until today so they could review a more detailed analysis of the deck and ask further questions they might have on the matter.

