Event organizers and the Grand Haven City Council agreed to some changes for this year's festival.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is officially on after city council approved the festival's proposed changes for this year's event. The celebration at Coast Guard City, USA is set to return July 30.

"It just gives the community something to look forward to," Director of Marketing Annie Lengkeek says.

Most elements of the festival will remain the same as before, like the Meijer Grand Parade, carnival rides and games and the fireworks show. This year, different events and activities will be more spread out around downtown to keep traffic flowing.

The parking lots at Harbor Place, Chinook Pier and Covenant Life Church will be spots to visit during the 10-day festival. It was a joint decision with the city and public safety department after more restaurants increased their outdoor dining options, limiting Washington Avenue in downtown.

There will be no kids' parade or water ball fight this year, but Lengkeek says there's a new addition of beer and wine sales at the Waterfront Stadium. The festival's return is something she says event organizers are excited for.

"It's just one of those festivals that's so much more than a military festival," Lengkeek says. "We focus on the men and women in the Coast Guard and what they do in the country and community, but it's also filled with family fun events that everyone can enjoy.

It's something city council made their support for known, with each members voting in favor for the proposed changes at their meeting on July 6.

"I just want to say I'm grateful and thankful to say we're here to have a nearly normal festival," City Council Member Ryan Cummins says.

Mayor Bob Monetza says it's important for their local, tourist and Coast Guard community to bring this tradition back to Grand Haven.

"It's a well-established festival and it's been around forever," he says. "We're anxious to get back on track and I think we're well on our way."

