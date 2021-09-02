Grand Haven creating new 'Equity Team' as part of city administration

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — The City of Grand Haven is creating a new team within their administration to help promote and coordinate equity across the community.
According to the city's Facebook page, Grand Haven is bringing in what they call an "equity team." This group will be in charge of "designing, coordinating, and organizing equity plans and activities for the City of Grand Haven."
The city said this "internal, employee-led team" will have both formal and informal leaders, diverse populations, and a member of each City department.
In the city's Facebook post, they say the equity team will "serve as the engine for change and build framework to make equitable decisions."
They go on to list the new team's responsibilities which include the following:
- Ensure the City’s programs, policies, and procedures are equitable for all populations
- Attract diverse talent to the City
- Play a key role in supporting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives
- Act as a sounding board for strategic initiatives across the City
- Identify areas of opportunity specific to the needs of a diverse community
- Provide insight to multicultural marketing and enhancing the City’s reputation
- Aid in the professional development and growth of employees serving to foster an inclusive culture
