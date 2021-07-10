Grand Haven drawbridge, US-31 reopened

The bridge was closed Saturday morning, briefly reopened and closed again at 10:37 a.m.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — UPDATE: The drawbridge and US-31 reopened just after 1 p.m., according to MDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Grand Haven drawbridge is currently stuck due to a bridge malfunction that occurred Saturday morning. US-31 is closed at the bridge until further notice, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT says the bridge briefly reopened, but closed again at 10:37 a.m.

Traffic is being rerouted until the bridge reopens. Both northbound and southbound lanes of US-31 are closed at this time.

