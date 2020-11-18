Authorities searching for missing homeless man

Thomas Jeremiah Kasack was last seen walking down Lake Michigan Drive at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a Grand Haven Township man that was last seen in the area of Lake Michigan Drive and 48th Ave.

Thomas Jeremiah Kasack, 36, is homeless and was last seen walking down Lake Michigan Drive at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Thomas is 5"9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.