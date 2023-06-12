Voluntary odd-even watering restrictions issued for Grand Haven area

Due to the recent hot and dry weather, the city has asked residents to voluntarily restrict watering their lawn.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Northwest Ottawa Water System (NOWS) is asking residents in the City of Grand Haven and other neighboring municipalities to reduce water use due to the recent hot and dry weather.

NOWS says that there has been a record water demand on the system supply for the area this spring.

NOWS is concerned about the increased water usage possibly impacting water storage for system fire protection.

Exceptions will be given for newly planted and seeded lawns.

The water utility has issued the notice for the following cities and townships: Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake Township, Spring Lake Village, Crockery Township, The City of Ferrysburg and the City of Grand Haven.

Depending on the last digit of your address, NOWS is asking that you only water your lawn on certain days of the week.

If your home or business address ends in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8, you are asked to water only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.



If your home or business address ends in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9, you are asked to water only on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

NOWS says that this current request is voluntary, but if drought-like conditions continue through the summer, additional restrictions may be possible.

"Efficiently using water benefits the community and can save money on current and future water bills. We ask for your support and very much appreciate your consideration," the City of Grand Haven said in a Facebook post.

The City of Lowell recently issued water restrictions for the city and surrounding area that lasts through the end of the summer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.