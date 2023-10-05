Grand Haven library celebrating Banned Books Week all October long

The library has an educational exhibit on their upper level, however they said they also will display frequently challenged or banned books.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Every year the American Library Association celebrates the right to read with Banned Books Week. Banned Books Week is the first week of October.

This year, the Loutit Library in Grand Haven is celebrating all month long. This year's Banned Books Week theme is "Let Freedom Read." The Loutit Library invites the community to learn about new perspectives and celebrate the freedom to read with books that have been challenged or banned throughout the years.

The library has an educational exhibit on their upper level, however, they said they also will display frequently challenged or banned books throughout the library during October.

By rereading your favorite banned books or even discovering a new title you can earn points. Earing 250 and two activity badges will get you a Banned Books magnet as well as a choice of an exclusive Loutit Banned Books prize and an automatic entry into the Banned Books Grand Prize drawing.

The library is encouraging everyone to participate.

Entry is free and you don't even need a library card unless you want to check out a book.

