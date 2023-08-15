Showing your library card could get you some deals at Grand Haven businesses in September

September is "Library Card Sign Up Month" and Grand Haven's Loutit Library has partnered with local businesses to offer deals and discounts for card holders.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — September is Library Card Sign Up Month!

The Loutit District Library and Spring Lake District Libraries are partnering with local businesses for the occasion to offer deals, discounts and free gifts to promote the benefits of owning a library card.

Sept. 1 through 30 you can visit participating businesses and show your library card to receive the exciting incentives!

Participating businesses include Aldea Coffee, The Bookman, MACkite, the Habor Humane Society, Marukshka, Sweet Temptations and more. For a full list of participating businesses click here.

If you don't yet have a library card you can get one for free by stopping in to the Loutit Library or click here to learn how to sign up online.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.