Grand Haven man injured after rolling car

The man had been driving northbound on US-31 and was cut off by an unknown red vehicle, according to police.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 42-year-old Grand Haven man was transported to North Ottawa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after rolling his car in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

Police say the accident occurred around 3:54 p.m. on US-31 near Comstock. The Grand Haven man had been driving northbound and was cut off by an unknown red vehicle, according to police. The man drove onto the shoulder to avoid a collision, lost control and rolled his vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.

