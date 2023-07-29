One injured after motorcycle crash in Grand Haven

The driver of the motorcycle was a 23-year-old man from Grand Haven. He was driving East on Robbins Road when he crossed the centerline.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Early Saturday morning the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 23-year-old man from Grand Haven. He was driving East on Robbins Road when he crossed the centerline and sideswiped a Chevrolet Malibu.

After hitting the car, the motorcycle went about 150 yards before the rider fell. The Sheriff's Office said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

