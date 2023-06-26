Grand Haven marina completes new facility

The new facility offers a fitness center, private washrooms, laundry facilities, heated pool and indoor/outdoor lounge areas.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The members and teammates of Safe Harbor Grand Isle Marina in Grand Haven recently celebrated the opening of their newly-constructed community building.

The $5 million investment project has provided new administrative offices and guest services, as well as a variety of clubhouse amenities including a fitness center, private washrooms, laundry facilities, heated pool and indoor/outdoor lounge areas for their 1,200 members and guests.

Shortly after Safe Harbor acquired the marina in 2016, they began plans to improve operations and enhance the marina for both members and guests.

In 2022 work on the new facility began with the demolition of the previous building.

“Boating with family and friends is a summertime activity that West Michiganders look forward to every year”, said Safe Harbor General Manager Pete DeJong. “We’re excited about the new facility because it gives our teammates a professional space to be proud of and empowers them to provide an exceptional experience to our members and guests. We love providing a fun and relaxing environment that compliments the boating lifestyle, and this space is a perfect fit.”

The 4,000 square foot new facility was constructed by Platinum Contracting group and features large store front windows, indoor/outdoor fireplaces and plenty of outdoor space to lounge in the sun and watch boats cruise the channel on their way to and from Lake Michigan.

“Safe Harbor Grand Isle is a popular destination providing countless memories to our family and friends throughout the years” said Platinum Contracting Group Director of Operations, Bret Mackey. “We’re proud to partner with Safe Harbor on this project and are excited to see this summertime destination continue to evolve and provide boating experiences for many years to come.”

Safe Harbor says they plan to continue to add facilities at the marina by relocating and building a new service department, parts department and ship store.

The project is slated to begin later this summer and be complete by late fall 2023.

