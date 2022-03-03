Truck crashes into Grand Haven Meijer; no injuries reported

The north entrance of the store is currently closed. Customers should enter through the pharmacy entrance.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A pickup truck crashed into the Grand Haven Meijer Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon, the Grand Haven Tribune reports. Witnesses say no one was hurt in the incident, but the north entrance of the grocery store is closed.

Customers must enter through the pharmacy entrance of the store.

