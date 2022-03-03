x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Truck crashes into Grand Haven Meijer; no injuries reported

The north entrance of the store is currently closed. Customers should enter through the pharmacy entrance.
Credit: Grand Haven Tribune | Jim Matz
The truck crashed into the north entrance of the Meijer just after noon Thursday.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A pickup truck crashed into the Grand Haven Meijer Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon, the Grand Haven Tribune reports. Witnesses say no one was hurt in the incident, but the north entrance of the grocery store is closed.

Customers must enter through the pharmacy entrance of the store.

Credit: Grand Haven Tribune | Jim Matz
No one was injured in the incident, witnesses say.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Suspect in custody after attempted murder inside Newaygo County apartment