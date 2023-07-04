x
Grand Haven pier closed after person allegedly brandished gun

Dispatch believes the pier will likely be closed for the rest of the Fourth of July.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A person apparently brandished a firearm on the Grand Haven pier Tuesday, causing Ottawa County police to close it, dispatch confirms. 

The call came to police around 3:49 p.m. Someone on the pier reported seeing a subject brandishing a gun. 

Dispatch believes the pier will likely be closed for the rest of the night on the Fourth of July. It's expected to reopen Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

