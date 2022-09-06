x
Police offering reward for info after woman was allegedly attacked, sexually assaulted in Grand Haven

A 34-year-old Grand Haven woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in an alley around 2:30 a.m., police say.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is investigating a sexual assault that allegedly took place early Tuesday morning.

A 34-year-old Grand Haven woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in an alley near the 500 block of South Despelder Street around 2:30 a.m., police say.

She was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police believe the attack was not random and the suspect may be connected to the victim in some way. 

The Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information on this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Silent Observer at (877)88-SILENT (745368) or Detective Dana Beekman at 616-842-3460. You can also submit a tip to Silent Observer on their website here or their app called 'P3 Tips.'

    

