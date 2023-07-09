Grand Haven officers shoot, kill man armed with rifle

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and all who were involved in this incident," said the Director of Public Safety, Jeff Hawke.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man is dead after officers shot him in Grand Haven, the Department of Public Safety announced Sunday.

Officers were called to Trinity Grand Haven Hospital with the report of a suicidal man around 4:30 a.m.

Police found the man, who was 66, in the parking lot. He was armed with a rifle.

The man was shot and killed as officers tried to intervene, the department says.

The investigation is now in the hands of Michigan State Police. The two Grand Haven officers who responded to the call are on paid administrative leave, as is protocol for officer-involved shootings.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and all who were involved in this incident," said the Director of Public Safety, Jeff Hawke.

