Grand Haven Public Schools ranks in top 15 percent of Michigan schools

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS) announced Wednesday that the district was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as having top performing schools.

According to the report, every GHAPS elementary and middle school, as well as Grand Haven High School, ranked in the top 15 percent in Michigan.

"We are thrilled to receive this distinct recognition," said Andrew Ingall, GHAPS superintendent, in a release sent by the school. "Every member of our team makes results like this possible. This year, we have asked so much of our administrators, teachers and support staff. We could not be happier that all are being recognized for their hard work."

Four GHAPS schools ranked in the top 50 by U.S. News & World Report, including Rosy Mound, Lake Hills, Peach Plains and Lakeshore.

All elementary schools ranked in the top 400 out of more than 2,600 schools.

In a pool of 1,300 grade 5 through 8 schools, Lakeshore and White Pines were in the top 60. GHHS ranked number 109 out of more than 1,100 eligible high schools.

While the specialized program at Central High School was not included in the rankings, Ingall is confident that with a cohort comparison, Central would rank similarly to any of GHAPS's other schools.

Below are the rankings of all GHAPS schools from the U.S. News & World Report:

Elementary Schools:

#9 Rosy Mound

#26 Lake Hills

#39 Peach Plains

#98 Griffin

#165 Mary A. White

#303 Robinson

#388 Ferry/Voyager

Middle Schools:

#32 Lakeshore

#58 White Pines

High School:

#109 Grand Haven High

