Grand Haven social district to open Oct. 22

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — On Wednesday, the city of Grand Haven announced the opening of their new social district.

The social district will open to the public on Friday, Oct. 22. The district spans down Washington Avenue from Harbor Drive to Third Street and down the side streets of First and Second Street.

While inside the district, you are able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage from approved vendors utilizing authorized cups with the business logo or name and the Grand Haven Main Street Social District logo.

Currently, four venues have been approved to serve in the Social District. They are Odd Side Ales, Grand Armory Brewing, 12 Corners Tasting Room, and The Kirby House.

The city as well as the state of Michigan are continuing to review more businesses to add to the district. Currently approved by Grand Haven City Council, and awaiting state approval, are Long Road Distillery, Anna’s House, The Grand, The Eagles, Portobello Restaurant, Tip-A-Few, and Tip-Two.

For more information about Grand Haven's social district, please contact us at 616-844-1188 or visit www.downtowngh.com for more information.

