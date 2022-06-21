Grand Haven State Park water access closed due to rough conditions

Multiple water emergencies and red flag conditions preempted the closure.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven State Park's water access is closed to the public Tuesday night due to red flag conditions, Ottawa County Dispatch says.

Grand Haven officials said there were also "multiple water emergencies" that shut down the park.

🚨🚨🚨WATER CLOSED TO PUBLIC ACCESS🚨🚨🚨 06/21/2022: 7:45PM Access to the swimming area at Grand Haven State Park is closed... Posted by Grand Haven State Park on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Dispatch confirmed people out in the water were struggling to get back in, so other beachgoers had to assist to bring them to shore safely. There were no injuries.

The beach remains open, but no one is allowed to swim.

Lake conditions will be reevaluated Wednesday morning to decide if the water access will reopen.

