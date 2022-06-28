Grand Haven State Park closes water access after swimmers in distress rescued

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety rescued three swimmers in distress at Grand Haven State Park. Water access at the beach is now closed.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Three people had to be rescued from Lake Michigan on Tuesday after water conditions became dangerous.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says they had to rescue three individuals who were struggling in the water.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, two women from Indiana, aged 21 and 20, were seen struggling in the water. The 20-year-old woman was able to make it back to shore and get help for the other woman.

Park rangers from the Grand Haven State Park entered the water and assisted the 21-year-old back to the beach.

At the same time as that incident, a 13-year-old boy from Indiana was seen in distress beyond the swim buoys. The boy's 40-year-old father attempted to save him, but also was struggling.

State Park Rangers and Officers from GHDPS were able to save both the boy and his father.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the access to the swimming area at Grand Haven State Park is closed to the public.

The water conditions on the lake will be evaluated for re-entry tomorrow.

A new order, put in place last year, says the Michigan Department of Natural Resources can prevent or fine a person who enters waters under their jurisdiction when certain conditions are present. This includes when harmful bacteria is found in the water, weather conditions are dangerous or there are rough waves.

