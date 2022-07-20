Grand Haven State Park modifies red flag system to indicate water access closure

While a red flag means swimming is dangerous, two red flags indicates that water access at the beach is closed.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — As dangerous conditions hit the lakeshore, the Grand Haven State Park is updating its flag system to indicate if water access is closed.

At beaches and state parks, the beach flag system has three options telling beachgoers how safe swimming is at that time. A green flag means it is safe to swim under the current conditions. A yellow flag means swimming is allowed, but caution should be used. A red flag means swimming is dangerous and beachgoers should avoid the water.

Effective immediately, the Grand Haven State Park will add a fourth option of two red flags. If two red flags are being flown, it means water access is closed to beachgoers entirely.

In addition, warning signs will be placed along the beach to keep people from entering the water.

Grand Haven State Park officials say more state parks in Michigan will be adopting the double red flag system soon.

The decision to update the flag system comes after several drownings or near-drownings along the lakeshore in the past week.

High waves and strong currents are expected through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. These waves are predicted to be four to seven feet high.

Anyone going to the beach on Wednesday should avoid swimming or going out on the pier, as high waves can wash over the pier and sweep people into the lake.

