Grand Haven assistant superintendent found, taken into custody on embezzlement charges

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police have located former Grand Haven assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler, after evading police overnight.

Wheeler, the former assistant superintendent of Grand Haven Public Schools, has been charged with embezzlement.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says Wheeler was located in Muskegon County and was taken into custody by the Muskegon City Police Department.

He was then transported to the Ottawa County Jail where he is currently being lodged. Wheeler was arraigned Wednesday morning in the 58th District Court in Ottawa County.

He has been charged with embezzlement of $100,000 or more and using computers to commit a crime.

His bond has been set at $150,000.

