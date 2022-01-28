A complete guide to Winterfest 2022 events in Grand Haven

From schedules, to events and even how to get around, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has you covered for all things Winterfest 2022.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — The family-favorite winter tradition is back in Grand Haven this year for days full of fun.

The 2022 Grand Haven Winterfest kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday with all kinds of events including the popular cardboard sled race and family dog pull!

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a complete list of everything you need to know to make the most of the Winterfest weekend.

Winterfest schedule for Saturday, January 29th

Family Dog Pull at Mulligan's Hollow:

Registration at 9 a.m.

Races begin at 9:30 a.m.

Cardboard Sled Race at Mulligan's Hollow:

Registration at 10 a.m.

Sled judging at 10:30 a.m.

Races begin at 11 a.m.

Snow Angel Contest at Mulligan's Hollow (Immediately following Cardboard Sled Race):

Event begins at 1 p.m.

Bonfire Bash in the Harborfront Parking Lot:

Event runs from 3 to 10 p.m.

Freeze 4 All Snow Volleyball in the Harborfront Parking Lot:

Family Friendly and Adult Divisions available.

Check-in at 3 p.m.

Play runs from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sleepwalker Run - Harborfront Parking Lot:

Event begins at 6 p.m.

Show up in your pajamas.

Winterfest schedule for Sunday, January 30th

Flannel & Flapjacks at The Kirby House:

Event runs from 9 to 11 a.m.

Ski & Snowboard Competition at Mulligan's Hollow:

Event runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

Winterfest parking and shuttle info

Worried about parking or how to get around? Just hop on the shuttle provided by Harbor Transit!

The Shuttle runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through downtown to Mulligan's Hollow, the YMCA, and back.

The buses will be making a continuous loop so one is just around the corner!

The shuttle is free, just flag down a shuttle anywhere on the route.

For more information just head to grandhavenwinterfest.org. You can also call (616) 296-0823 or email info@grandhavenwinterfest.org.

About Winterfest

Winterfest is a full weekend of winter fun in Grand Haven, Michigan during the last week of January. The snow is upon us, and with Michigan's winters being long and cold, this is a perfect time to get out and be active. There are plenty of activities to keep everyone warm and having a great time.

Winterfest began in 1979 and has grown into a big event along the West Michigan shoreline. This is an interactive festival with many participants getting involved from the very young to the old. Activities are indoors as well as outdoors.

