GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A young man from Grand Haven is in the hospital after a hitting a downed tree in the road Monday night.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before midnight on Mercury Drive near 160th Avenue.

The 18-year-old Grand Haven teen was driving east on Mercury Drive when he ran into a large tree that was blocking the whole road. Authorities say the teen's GMC Jimmy was pinned under the trunk of the tree and trapped the teen side.

It took firefighters over an hour to free the driver, who was taken to Hackley Hospital in stable condition.

At the time of the crash, a thunderstorm was moving through the area and strong winds knocked over numerous trees. The sheriff's office says neither alcohol nor phone-use were factors in the teen's crash.

Mercury Drive was closed in both directions for about two hours while the incident was investigated and the roadway was cleared.

