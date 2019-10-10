GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two employees from the City of Grand Haven's Department of Public Works have been placed on unpaid administrative leave as they are under investigation for embezzlement from the department.

The Grand Haven Police have been investigating the case since this spring and turned it over to the Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP completed the investigation and it is now in the hands of the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office for review, where the outcome will be decided.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.