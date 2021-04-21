'A gift for everyone': Groundbreaking public works monument planned for Grand Haven

Construction is expected to start in 2022 or 2023, and final designs will be approved by city council before that begins.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A monument the first of its kind in the nation is coming to Grand Haven! It will also bring more seating along the city's boardwalk on the riverfront.

Grand Haven city council has tentatively approved the design for this one-of-a-kind monument that will recognize public works.

The American Public Works Association is spearheading the nearly $1 million project through donations.

In a memo written to city council by Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos, the monument is expected to cost between $600,000 and $750,000. There is also a perpetual care fund to help maintain it worth about $100,000 to $250,000.

Abonmarche has created the design of the monument for free. You can see those ten renderings here:

The monument is planned for a lot owned by the city along South Harbor Drive. The design will have a low, 110-foot retaining wall with space on the river side for artwork representing public works. The monument is also being built to give more sitting area along the Grand River near Grand Haven State Park.

There will also be more public access to the boardwalk and an existing ramp will be replaced with two new ones.

Gajdos said the monument has been planned for about two years. He said it will include two flag poles, a snowplow "sculpture" and room for another sculpture, plus murals and artwork drawn to show what public works employees do.

In his memo, Gajdos wrote to city council, the "Lake's Edge" seagull sculpture that is already on the site will be moved, potentially somewhere more west on state property.

Derek Gajdos said the monument pays tribute to public workers who provide services all over the city.

"We just thought this would be a great idea to showcase the infrastructure in our country, what it's all about, and the people that maintain it and build it," Gajdos said.

Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis is also excited about the project and the recognition it will bring.

"I think public works as a profession is often overlooked and taken for granted," McGinnis said. "So to take our most visited spot in the state of Michigan, which it is - we did a study in 2016 - 2.1 million visitors per year will walk down that boardwalk."

Derek Gajdos said construction is expected to start in 2022 or 2023, and final designs will be approved by city council before that begins.

