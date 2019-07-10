GRAND HAVEN, Mich — During high school, Alton Voss was one of the most intensely-recruited high school quarterbacks in the country with several university scholarships to play football.

His dream was to eventually make it to the NFL, but he unfortunately he lost that dream when he became addicted to opiates.

After many trials and tribulations, unlikely friendships, and rehab, he's now paying it forward to Grand Haven high school football players and students to share his story.

"Now I'm in a position where I've been eight years clean—'fixed' is what I like to call it," Voss said. "So I just want to pay it forward, share my story and build awareness around the topic of addiction but to prevent people from making the same poor choices I did so they don't have to go through the struggle or even possibly death."

Voss now works as the Outreach Coordinator for Rockland Treatment Center in New Port Richey, Fla. He hopes by doing that, he will help others beat addiction and stay away from drugs.

