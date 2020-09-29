Anna's House coming to Grand Haven

The new breakfast restaurant will be located on Washington Avenue.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — Anna’s House announced Tuesday that it will be opening a new location in Grand Haven.

Owners purchased a building at 22 and 24 Washington Avenue. The building was previously owned and operated by Steve Loftis, according to a press release. Loftis is the owner of Harbor Restaurants and from this location has operated Dee-Lite, Theater Bar, and The Grand Seafood and Oyster Bar.

Anna's House plans to close the existing operations in order to begin remodeling and site improvements. The remodeling is expected to be finished sometime in January 2021. Staffing will begin a few weeks before opening and roles will be posted closer to that date.

"We are extremely happy to be bringing Anna’s House to the Grand Haven community," Anna’s House CEO Josh Beckett said in the release. "Our hopes are to provide an excellent breakfast and lunch in a warm, friendly environment. Our theme is saving the world from an ordinary breakfast and that is what we want to do here. Our choice of menu options appeal to a wide variety of dietary needs and preferences. This along with great tasting, creative dishes that appeal to a wide variety of dietary needs is what I believe helped us win Michigan’s Best Breakfast. We cannot wait to serve you here in Grand Haven."

Anna’s House currently operates 8 restaurants and a ninth is in the works. More information about the new Grand Haven location can be found on the website or Facebook.

