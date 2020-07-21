Body of missing 14-year-old boy recovered from Lake Michigan after 3 days of searching

The boy has been identified as Jovanny Arroyo from Grand Rapids.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned Sunday evening at Grand Haven State Park has been recovered.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that the body was recovered near Grand Haven south pier at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Tuesday was the third day in a row that crews searched Lake Michigan and Grand Haven State Park for Arroyo. The teen was last seen just outside the area of three buoys neat the south pier. He was reported missing just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s drowning was the 21st on Lake Michigan this year.

