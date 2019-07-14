GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After intensive search efforts, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said the body of Dylan Tarr, 25, was found in the Grand River Sunday morning.

Tarr was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen walking on Washington Avenue near S. 5th Street in Grand Haven around 1 a.m. on Friday. He had not contacted his family, which they said was out of character.

Multiple police agencies looked for Tarr over the weekend, and on Saturday ground and air teams were deployed in the search.

Grand Haven Police said Tarr's body was found in the Grand River east of the US-31 draw bridge around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Marine deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department were assisting with the search and found Tarr.

Police say they are still investigating the events surrounding Tarr's death. The autopsy results are pending.

