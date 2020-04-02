GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing teen who is "cognitively impaired" and is not taking her medication, they said in a press release Tuesday.

Brianna Johnson, 17, was reported missing Monday, Feb. 2 around 5 p.m. She was last seen walking in the parking lot of the YMCA at 1 Y Dr.

Johnson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact them or Ottawa County Central Dispatch.

