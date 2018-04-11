GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - A car crashed into Mama's Thai Cafe in Grand Haven on Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said that no one was injured, and the restaurant said patrons were away from the entrance area at the time of the crash.

Mama's Thai Cafe is located at 562 N Beacon Blvd. The restaurant has not said when they will reopen.

The driver of the car was also uninjured.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM