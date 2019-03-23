GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (Grand Haven Tribune) - One person was injured when a car struck a house following a chase in Grand Haven early Friday evening.

The vehicle crashed into the side porch of a house at the northeast corner of Washington Avenue and Griffin Street just after 7:30 p.m. The car rolled over onto its roof.

The intersection of Griffin Street and Washington Avenue in Grand Haven was closed to motorists while an investigation was being completed.

Nobody inside the house was hurt.

The porch on the house at the southeast corner of Washington Avenue and Griffin Street was demolished. The car rolled over onto its roof, pinning the driver inside.

Witnesses said police were chasing the car prior to the crash.

Brita Pratt and her friends watched as police and firefighters worked for about a half hour to extricate the man.

The man was alive, police said. He was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Pratt said she and her friends were taking pictures on the Third Street Bridge when same vehicle stopped and the driver stared at them.

“He was just looking at us,” Pratt said, noting that they were “creeped out.”

Pratt said a police car came around the curve and they waved him down and told him about the man in the car, so police stopped the vehicle.

Moments later, after they left the scene, Pratt said they saw the car go flying by and police chasing it. Then they came upon the crash.

Homeowner Andrew Hammerle said he and his son were inside the house watching the basketball tournament, when he decided to watch on a television that he had on the enclosed porch.

“I turned on the heater and went back inside,” Hammerle said. “I was getting ready to come back out, and there was this crash and everything came in. There were police cars here immediately.”

“My wife usually sits out there,” Hammerle said with a choked voice. “Thank God she was at a friend’s house. It was a miracle.”

The name of the driver was not available before press time.

The Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue Department assisted the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at the scene.

