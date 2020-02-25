GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a bald eagle was found dead Tuesday in Grand Haven.

Scotti Roc found the bird laying on the ground on a walkway at Grand Isle Marina. He said he was walking along the marina when he found the dead bird.

Roc contacted police immediately, he said. Roc shared photos of the bird on his Facebook page. They show the eagle laying on the ground with blood on its beak and still clutching a branch. The photos are graphic.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety posted on its Facebook page that the eagle was located by state park officials and was sent to the DNR for testing.

Lt. Gerald Thayer, a district supervisor for the DNR, said at this point they do not suspect foul play was involved. The eagle will be sent to Lansing for a necropsy where officials can determine a cause of death.

Thayer said there does not appear to be any gun shots, but he speculated because the bird was found under a power line it's possible it flew into a power line.

Following the necropsy, the DNR will open an investigation if they suspect foul play.

Bald eagles are a protected species in the United States. While the cause of death has not yet been determined, the Bald Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits anyone from taking the bird, which including pursuing, shooting, shooting at, poisoning, wounding, killing, capturing, trapping, collecting, molesting or disturbing.

