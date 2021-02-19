Demolition project on Harbor Island continues Friday

The demolition of the former Sims plant on Harbor Island is slated for 8 a.m. Friday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Crews will be in Grand Haven Friday morning to continue to a demolition project.

Friday's work at the former Sims plant is happening between 8 and 9 a.m.

Earlier this month there was a demolition at the plant. The scrubber building, located in between the smokestack and the unit 3 boiler house, was the first building to come down. In total, there will be three demolition events.

Crews have set up a 1,400-foot "safe zone."

The Department of Public Safety says that if you are in the area, you can use Waterfront Stadium as a safe location to view the demolition. It will also be live on 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

This demolition project has been in effect since early 2020. It was determined that the coal plant would no longer be used months before its last day in operation in early February 2020.

The demolition of the Sims plant is in the final stages, according to the Grand Haven Tribune. Board of Light and Power, who purchased the property, is ahead of schedule. Only the smokestack and Unit 3 building still remain visible on the island from afar. Demolition is expected to wrap up by June.

