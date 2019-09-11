GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A gas station employee was locked in a bathroom by an armed robbery suspect in Grand Haven Saturday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, police responded to the Admiral Gas Station in Grand Haven just after 4 a.m. on reports of an armed robbery. An investigation shows that a subject entered the store, locked the only employee in the bathroom and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build wearing a dark ski mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Observer or Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.