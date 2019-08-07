A man with a history of mental illness was charged with murdering his roommate, who also had a mental disability, in Grand Haven over the weekend.

Justin Streeter, 29, was arraigned on one count of open murder in Grand Haven District Court Monday. Police say he stabbed his roommate, 55-year-old Thomas Allen Kennedy, to death Friday night at their Columbus Avenue apartment during a disagreement.

Kennedy was a regular at Saturday night karaoke at Sporty's Bar Beechtree Street near the apartment. The bar's owners held a small ceremony to remember Tommy last Saturday and placed a memorial sign outside the building.

Sportys Bar Grand Haven You will be missed Tommy Kennedy

"He was loved by all his neighbors, and he was loved by all his friends," said Bill Kennedy, Tommy's brother. "I'm gonna miss him. We're still in a state of shock."

Terry Nolan, Streeter's attorney, said his client has a history of mental illness and appeared to act in self defense.

"My understanding is that a fight broke out in which the victim pulled a knife on my client. And during the wrestling and the taking away the knife, the victim was stabbed," Nolan said.

Judge Craig Bunce denied Streeter bond. The 29-year-old will appear in court for a probable cause hearing on July 23.

