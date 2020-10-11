Police investigating after 4 cars catch fire at Grand Haven dealership

Police are still investigating.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is investigating after four Jeeps caught fire Saturday evening.

Police said they responded to the Preferred Chrysler dealership around 9:30 p.m. on a report of "several cars" on fire. They were able to extinguish the flames, and there were no injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Grand Haven police were assisted by Grand Haven Township Fire and Michigan State Police.

