January in Michigan isn't when you'd expect beach volleyball to be happening. But for one lakeshore church group, it's a tradition even snow can't slow down.

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Like many people during this past year, a group from the Grand Haven Seventh Day Adventist Church found themselves wondering how they could enjoy each other's company during a global pandemic.

"Back in May, after everything shut down, our church wasn't in session and a couple of our youth leaders decided we needed something to keep everyone involved, especially the youth," said youth director Jed Floria.

The answer was volleyball.

"It was just a good activity that everyone could get together and enjoy no matter what skill level," said fellow youth director Matt Frain.

It started on the shores of Lake Michigan, at North Beach Park. The crew shared a meal, played volleyball, and went swimming. The gatherings proved popular and a tradition was born.

"We kind of wrapped our minds around it like, hey let’s just go for it all and see if we can go every week," Frain said.

Even as summer came to a close, the tradition continued. Thirty-four weeks after it began, the Wednesday night tradition is going strong. Only one weather event threatened the game for this faithful group.

"It was a thunderstorm actually, and there was too much lightning at the beach, so we decided to come here," said David Reynhout, standing on a snow-covered sand volleyball court at Coast Guard Park, which is one mile away from the lake.

"It just kind of turned into something we all looked forward to and didn’t really want to stop because of the weather," said Floria.

Coast Guard Park proved to be an advantageous spot for the group to play when the days got shorter, and the weather colder. The court has lights, which the City of Ferrysburg agreed to leave on for the group until 7 p.m. It's also nestled between hills and trees that protect players from the wind.

While the cold temperatures don't bother them, the ground conditions certainly make it a challenge to move around.

"Lots of slipping. Lots of falling. If you get going forward a little too fast, there’s no stopping," said Reynhout.

During the summer, between 20 and 30 people came out to the beach to enjoy the game. When we caught up with the group, they were down to eight cold-hardy players.

"This is the core -- the faithful that won’t let the weather beat them," Floria said.

They plan to keep the tradition going until May when they've played for 52 weeks straight.

"It spices up my week a little bit. Gets you away from work and home and you to enjoy spending time with the people you enjoy being around," Reynhout said.

The group meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday. Coast Guard Park is on North Shore Road west of U.S. 31.